Once these late summer days hit I always want to pare everything back and make everything in life feel more simple and lighter. The days feel long, you’re going on less sleep, your skin starts to get a little too tan, and less really does become more. So I based this It List around that feeling. These are the things I’ve been loving, relying on almost every day.

My Best Stripe

I am really obsessed with this shirt. I don’t get obsessed with something like this that often, but this shirt is it! I’ve been wearing it on airplanes, throwing it over my gym clothes, wearing it around the house, running errands. It’s truly the perfect lightweight long-sleeve knit.

Also can’t ignore how fun and genius Extreme Cashmere makes everything they do- even the washing instructions. This large tag is very easy to cut out of your knit. I was actually going to wash mine today and then thought, “No. I can’t have this unavailable for 24 hours.” It’s that good. More on stripes here, more tees, tanks, etc.

The Purchase of the Season

The footbed of these sandals is the actually cushiest, softest thing I've ever put on my feet. The leather straps have just enough stretch that they move with your foot when you walk, and the leather is like butter. I will have these for years.

The Row Malick Sandal- a few sizes here and here

The Daily: Knit Vest + Long Shorts

This is what I’ve been putting on every day. Some version of a knit vest (or occasionally a cashmere tee) with long shorts.

These wool Venroy drawstring shorts will take you into fall and are great for something a little more dressed up.

The Leset Kyoto are my super casual almost lounge like option

I also wear the Leset City Shorts a lot (not pictured but equally a great purchase).

The Staud satin shorts I’m also wearing all the time still. They’re easy to dress up with a black tank or wear over a swimsuit like board shorts.

More ways to wear long shorts here and here.

Canvas Accessories

I can’t believe these little COS sneakers slid under the radar for me. My friend tipped me of to them and they are my new go-tos. I also really loved Becky Malinsky’s thoughts on wearing lived-in white sneakers, no pressure to be precious with a sneaker.

And then of course, my perfect canvas tote. More perfect totes here. I’ve been reaching for this cream and brown one lately. It really just goes with everything.

Summer of Sunglasses

As a rule, I’ve never bought into the idea of designer sunglasses. They’re plastic, get lost easily, aren’t going to be the return on investment another purchase might, and who wants a logo near their face. I always stand by my go-to Ray-Bans, which were in my What I Buy on Repeat post, but this summer new styles have caught my eye and I’ve been playing around more, it’s been so fun!

The Beach, the Pool, the Lake, wherever August takes you

By August, I feel like I want to really hone in on my vacation essentials, and pack as little as possible, without sacrificing the fun stuff.

This has basically become my beach capsule:

My favorite swimsuit. Its just the only one you need.

An easy sarong. a swim coverup, a skirt, a dress if you are feeling daring.

bright sandals- a one and done way to make an outfit feel like SUMMER.

An oversized shirt and shorts- easy.

Hermès pouch - fun and chic.

Dorsey bracelet and necklace- I’ve become an enamel girl thanks to Dorsey. These are so lightweight you can keep on 24/7.

Summer Lounge

And since its August, half of of the month will likely be spent wearing the below.

see you next week,

xo

ali

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