People are calling long shorts the shorts of the summer. Although, I think most of us have been wearing them for years, no? Either way I love a long short and I’ll take the fresh variations in styles and inspiration.

The two things I’ve learned when styling them:

The shoe matters. Go for very minimal sandal or flip-flop. Something that shoes more skin to elongate your leg. You need to somehow define the waist (and can be without literally showing stomach like the young kids are doing). They can feel heavy and shorten your legs. A little bit of waist showing will helps keep the proportions in check.

Here are the 4 styles I’m wearing (drawstring waist, a more tailored cut, denim, and comfy elastic waist).

Drawstring Waist

These Staud chocolate brown shorts are probably my favorite version of this trend right now. They are basically the shorts version of the Kallmeyer chocolate drawstring pants I wear all the time. Shiny, comfortable, relaxed, and a really good shade of brown.

Styling notes:

Even with the oversized mustard button-down, I had to leave the buttons undone to show a little bit of waist. Playing with layering here, like a little tee under a lightweight sweater. The eye goes right to the two tone around your waist. Keep the colors simple with the brown, if you add color keep it to 1-2.

I’m waiting for another variation of this outfit to arrive …these Venroy shorts (I love the pull on the waist) and this Comme Si brown shirt . If you are on the petite side, I like the length of these cotton black shorts.

If you want a cashmere version, I just got these from Lisa Yang yesterday. I pulled them out of the box and have been wearing them ever them since.