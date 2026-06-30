Tis the season! Stripes can sometimes feel too on the nose, very "mom"-ish, or even costume-y, so I always love finding the pieces and ways to wear them that give them a fresh and modern take. This summer there are some very good ones: relaxed and oversized, some vintage takes, and the "color of summer" chocolate brown.

And if none of the below sing to you, you can never go wrong with the most classic Saint James Breton stripe. It's the French original, made in France, basically the L.L.Bean tote of the striped shirt.

Oversized

This whole post started because of this Extreme Cashmere sweater that looks like a tee shirt. I like that it is a knit, but it looks and fits like a tee. Will be my new go-to, with the sleeves rolled all the way up.

I both the Matteau short and long sleeves, they are super overesized and thick fabric which makes them hold there shape. Very into the Sold Out brown striped one and the unexpected v-neck on the Massimo Dutti tee. Miu Miu’s is pretty prefect, a really thick classic rugby-ish stripe. I tend to go for a long sleeve striped shirt over a short sleeve, even if you roll the sleeves all the way up above your elbows.

Vintage Inspired

This section is all the non-committal ones. Easy, a cute color, fun to wear, but not the piece you'll have for years to come, so don't spend a lot on it. They are a little retro, some have that ringer detail. I love the very SUMMER colorways.

Tanks

A good striped tank will do a lot of the work for you in summer, and there are some really nice and fresh options right now. This YSL one is perfect but has a logo staring right back at me. Here are some good alternatives.

I really like these in a knit vs a flat cotton. Cos is a very subtle pink and black stripe, that sits nicely with grey and black. Love the easy, casual styles from Banana Republic and Kule. La Ligne did a great job of merging dressed up with casual with that knit stripe.

Polos

Going full pique golf polo is easy here. Go for a darker stripe and a knit fabric vs a pique or cotton. The uneven stripes also give these a more modern take.

And in all my stripes hunting I came across this adorable and perfect &Daughter sailor sweater, I'm linking it here for all your 4th of July boating needs.

xo

ali

Related Articles