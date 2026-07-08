The Perfect Piece series is built around a simple method: instead of overbuying different versions of the same thing, find the one perfect piece—an essential approach to uniform dressing. The goal is to simplify your wardrobe to only the things you truly love and wear.

A canvas tote is meant to be a throw around bag. Something you grab as you walk out the door, overfill it with beach items, groceries, your laptop plus everything else you need in a day, all your babies' diapers and toys. It shouldn’t be precious; it should be durable and practical. Sarah Shapiro recently wrote about how expensive totes are getting, and it reminded me the totes I have had the longest and use the most. Don’t get me wrong; there are some very good new ones out there (that probably cost more than I would prefer to spend for a tote). But the old stand-by ‘s are timeless classics- and at the end of the day— that is the entire appeal of a canvas tote.