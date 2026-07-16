I had a beach trip creeping up on me recently, and the night before I left, I walked into my closet and thought, what am I taking? Luckily, most of what I needed was there. I tend to pick up “vacation items” as I see and love them vs shopping for the trip. It forces me to shop for timeless pieces and not panic buying. Over the years I’ve built out a collection of pieces that have turned into my vacation uniform. This summer I also picked up a few things while putting together this fun post.

For the Beach, the Pool, the Boat, the Excursion, etc etc.

If I’m near water, I want to be able to jump in at any point. So, I plan outfits around my swimsuit. Wearing the same shape and style of a swimsuit every time makes it simpler.