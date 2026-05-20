It’s Summer! (Basically) And I am ready to feel like I’m on vacation. I want a few things that feel like the season: a piece of jewelry that looks like a beach trinket, something bright and sunny to pair with my neutrals, and a few pieces that can be mixed and matched with swim for a weekend away.

This post is really meant to be inspiration–showing new ideas that are a little bit outside the daily uniform. It’s a way to feel the joy of the sunny season by picking up a couple of extra things that say SUMMER (not rethinking your entire wardrobe).

Sets to Mix and Match

The easiest part of summer. You don’t have to think about this outfit; it’s ready to go. But what I love about the sets below are all the ways you can wear them beyond the set.

With Nothing Underneath did a seersucker group of stripes you can wear together or mixed, pick a yellow stripe shirt and pair it with a blue stripe short. Or the other way around. Comme Si is so chic tonal but I love the hits of bright saturated tones against the dark rich colors. Kule did an unexpected set- a head scarf and tee—so easy, you don’t even have to fix your hair. Leset’s very good color combinations are like a boost of fun energy. Mix orange with pink, or yellow with orange, or even all three. Or just pick one and pair it back to denim. For a more elegant but still summery take—I’m very into the Cos cream short set and the Matteau brown polka dot sarong and button down. Pick your vibe and play mix and match.

Maillot + Sarong

My actual vacation look will be a sarong and swimsuit. I love Attersee’s stripe style with an Eres simple suit. Matteau’s polka dot bikini with the sarong from above. Or an East Coast beach vibe with a khaki sarong and navy suit with white piping. Any of these sarongs would make great skirts paired with a tank, tee, button down, or even a lightweight sweater.

Yellow and Orange Only

You need a pair every summer, why not make them colorful and fun. The Ancient Greek Sandals jelly sole style (technically not a flip flop, I know) make them very comfortable and the cotton ties keep them snug on your foot.

Pick your Stripe

A summer classic, but this time a little brighter colors.

Summer Glow

The easiest way to add something bright and non committal. I love an anklet at the beach or with a skirt and sandals- no other jewelry necessary. Dorsey’s new enamel collection is in all the perfect summer shades—the hints of gold and diamonds give it a very subtle shine. Hate wearing jewelry at the beach? Try a scrunchie.

Short Shorts

Adorable as a set with the corresponding tops but I’ll be wearing these over a swimsuit. No cuter way to chase a toddler around (while covering up a little bit). Love them with an oversized button down too.

For a little more Fashion

Is 2026 the summer of the wraparound or the navigator sunglass? I am not sure but I’d love to have the option. I love the Thistles ever so subtle, more fashion, take on the wraparound. I do feel a little cooler in them. I’ve been eyeing navigator style since the Phoebe Philo launched a pair. I like a more refined, slightly small version like below.

What to wear on your head?

Mostly functional but can be fashion too. I love Kallmeyer and Janessa Leone’s bucket shapes. The Kule one seems very practical too. A scarf isn’t usually my go-to but seems very practical on a windy beach day.

The Fun Extra Things

Maybe the most whimsical and summery section of all. Just fun little things that bring a bit of joy. Charms to hang from a tote to give it personality. Unexpected colors and objects for a table setting. And some really great skincare to wash off the day’s sunscreen with.

Happy holiday weekend!

xo

ali