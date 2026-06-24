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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
15h

NEED those The Row sandals.

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1 reply by Ali Pew
Kate McDonough's avatar
Kate McDonough
13h

Another wonderful piece, Ali. But a request about shoes. I and many other NYC women I know do not regularly wear sandals when walking the streets of New York (and we walk a lot). The sidewalks and gutters are dirty and can be perilous with gum, chips of broken glass, and dog mess (I love my city but it's a fact). I know you and many others love sandals, but perhaps in a future post you could address non-sandal summer options for the city -- trainers, loafers, ballet flats, etc. Thank you.

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