I was in New York last week with my toddler in tow, and it was a great exercise in dressing for multiple versions of yourself in the same day. You have a meeting, you have a toddler, you're walking everywhere, you're carrying a computer (and/or a stroller). It's 90 degrees outside and freezing inside. You want to feel comfortable, but you also want to be presentable. It’s a very specific and demanding formula.

I packed in outfits and thought through which pieces could be re worn (after wearing them once in the hot temps). I started with shoes since in the city you need a shoe you can walk all day in. One thing I noticed, I packed a couple of T-shirts and didn’t wear them. Instead, I kept reaching for lightweight knits and cotton poplin, pieces that felt more interesting on their own. I don’t know if this is scientifically true, but I actually find a really lightweight knit cooler in the summer than a T-shirt.

There is definitely an art to city dressing, but in a casual way, especially if you’re only working with what you packed.

All Oversized

So easy I wore this outfit twice. Once to the office and once to wander through The Row and stop by Birley Bakery before my flight. It felt effortless but not overdone and just enough fashion to feel complete. My friend Cassia had on these The Row sandals that I’ve been humming and hawing over for months- the brown shade below sealed the deal for me. Also, I can’t wait to wear this tunic shirt as a swim coverup.

Lightweight Cotton & Knits

For a photoshoot day when you don’t know if the studio is going to be hotter than it is outside or freezing AC temps. I tied this very thin brown cashmere sweater over my shoulders to be prepared. The vest is good summer alternative to a cotton tank- slightly more elevated. I wore my old The Row hiking flip flops, but I love the latest style from them below.

For the very HOT and Casual Day

For the kid only day filled with splash pads and wandering the park. I ended up trading my The Row sandals (hook and loop but love these below for a very comfortable sandal) for the Jamie Haller sneaker when it got to that point in the day when you NEED socks and shoes.

The cotton tank from Matteau is pretty perfect, as my friend Becky said, “they really do summer the best.”

Two years in with what I call my mom bag and it continues to be my go-to for days with Olive or fashion events.

Leaning Professional

Another work day, it was meant to rain so I packed this very lightweight cotton jacket to throw on. I re wore the Beare Park cotton pants, they are a super crisp cotton that really holds their shape, I love them. I was tired so wore my old hook and loops from The Row (same great alternative below). This Cos polo is a very good tee shirt alternative that feels more modern.

Is this newsletter actually just a love letter to The Row sandals? Maybe.. but they truly are just the most comfortable, so here we are!

xo

ali

In Case You Missed It…

Sign up for more from UNIFORM here!