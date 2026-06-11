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A Styling Lesson in Threes
My philosophy on creating an outfit that feels fully finished.
Jun 11
•
Ali Pew
22
5
2
How to Wear Long Shorts
Drawstring Waist
Jun 3
•
Ali Pew
27
9
4
May 2026
The Sunny Additions for Summer
Colors and pieces that make everything feel a like vacation.
May 20
•
Ali Pew
47
7
3
What I Buy on Repeat
not re buying because of lack of quality but because over the years they are my go-tos.
May 13
•
Ali Pew
83
18
4
What to Wear to Dinner
The formulas for getting dressed for night.
May 6
•
Ali Pew
23
2
5
April 2026
Spring It List
My best of the season. From what I'm packing to the my new go-to denim shorts.
Apr 22
•
Ali Pew
38
3
2
The 2026 Sandal Edit
The only four categories a closet needs.
Apr 15
•
Ali Pew
25
6
2
New Ways to Wear Sport
How I’m mixing technical pieces into everyday dressing.
Apr 9
•
Ali Pew
32
2
2
Uniform Concept 018: Oxblood, Espresso, Dijon Mustard, and Pale Blue
Building your uniform with new color pairings.
Apr 2
•
Ali Pew
42
10
2
March 2026
How to Reinvent Your Closet
Building your uniform by restyling your most classic Spring pieces.
Mar 25
•
Ali Pew
68
5
3
Packing in a Uniform: Spring Getaway
How to not pack the entire closet.
Mar 18
•
Ali Pew
36
7
6
How to Translate Runway Collections into a Uniform
A framework for translating Fall/Winter 2026 trends into your wardrobe.
Mar 12
•
Ali Pew
18
4
4
© 2026 Ali Pew from Uniform
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