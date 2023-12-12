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Uniform

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The art and education of uniform dressing.

Coming up on nearly 20 years in the fashion industry (more on that here), I am a true minimalist, disciplined and dedicated to the art of uniform dressing. My style philosophy is quality over quantity and keeping a very tightly edited wardrobe of pieces that you truly love and wear on repeat.

What you can expect:

  • My current uniform concept and how I keep it fresh. 

  • Occasional mood boards to inspire and decode ideas and trends.

  • My real wardrobe—get ready for a lot of flats, rarely any denim, and mostly neutrals.  

  • Expect repeats, but never styled the same way.  

  • Classic pieces with a modern twist and unexpected accessory pairings. 

  • I embrace lists over paragraphs, with occasional grammar errors. Please let ideas compensate. 

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Fashion editor and stylist. Always wearing flats, rarely wearing denim, helping you build your uniform.

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