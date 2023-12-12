The art and education of uniform dressing.
Coming up on nearly 20 years in the fashion industry (more on that here), I am a true minimalist, disciplined and dedicated to the art of uniform dressing. My style philosophy is quality over quantity and keeping a very tightly edited wardrobe of pieces that you truly love and wear on repeat.
What you can expect:
My current uniform concept and how I keep it fresh.
Occasional mood boards to inspire and decode ideas and trends.
My real wardrobe—get ready for a lot of flats, rarely any denim, and mostly neutrals.
Expect repeats, but never styled the same way.
Classic pieces with a modern twist and unexpected accessory pairings.
I embrace lists over paragraphs, with occasional grammar errors. Please let ideas compensate.
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