Resale sites are such a great tool for shopping pretty much anything, but can also feel like one big rabbit hole. The RealReal has always been a go-to for designer pieces. After a big closet cleanout, it’s especially helpful for keeping a wardrobe circular—selling what you’re clearing out and putting that credit toward special, new-to-you pieces. So I’m sharing the approach I use to stay focused: prioritizing brands and styles I can’t find new, along with iconic pieces that feel just as right secondhand as they do brand-new.

Some favorite items and brands from my closet that I shop on The RealReal: Old Celine, Raey, Loewe, Prada, and The Row

The first thing I do is filter by designer- I’m pretty specific with brands, so I can narrow into under 10 usually. I also opt to “Hide Sold Items”- don’t tease me! To get even more specific, I will often filter for my size and most-worn colors—black, brown, tan, blue, etc. Then I’m ready to scroll.

The Pieces that Got Away

One of the most valuable aspects of The RealReal is its bounty of items that are no longer available anywhere else. These are the pieces that live rent-free in my brain. They are the first things I hunt for when I hop on The RealReal app.

This Loewe basket bag haunts me. It’s like a beautiful basket in your closet but also a bag. I should just buy this one. I am slowing stashing away pairs of The Row’s hook and loop sandals so I never won’t have them- the most comfortable sandals. Phoebe Philo only has the club loafers available in black- the brown are perfect. And the Loewe crossbody bags are so chic- I have the tan one in black and it’s by far my most versatile bag. I also have this Toteme shearling in the lighter color and always wish I’d bought it in chocolate. The lighter version ended up reproduced and everywhere, and the chocolate feels unexpected.

The Brands that Got Away

One of the best things about The RealReal is access to brands and eras you can’t shop anymore. To me, this strategy is the most overlooked in the beauty of shopping The RealReal.

Old Celine—Phoebe Philo’s collections—still make up my most worn pieces. I get asked about my “big bag” all the time. It’s hard to find in the large size now, but the medium is also great.

Trademark was such a special brand. The store was beautiful, the accessories were perfect, and I still use a large tote of theirs all the time. I wish I could buy more.

Raey, Matches’ in-house line, was so good and the most wearable pieces. Sweaters, denim, coats. I bought multiple crewneck sweaters that I still wear constantly.

The Everyday Investments

When I did a closet clean out a couple weeks ago, I realized most of the items I wear are the pieces I bought many years ago. The timeless staples that were made with great quality. Here are some of them and a few others that fit this bucket that would make for great investments into your everyday go-tos.

The Icons

The ones we all know them. They hold value, wear well, and never feel dated. These kind of pieces feel like such a special find on resale. And their prices on resale are a good reminder of what great investments they are.

The Fun Unexpected Pieces

Sometimes we just want one fun thing to make our outfit. Maybe for a vacation, to bring some excitement to a black suit (pink ascot bag), or a cute charm for our baby to tug on from our bag. I love finding these unexpected items!

Hope this edit and strategy helps your shopping hunt on The RealReal. Also for the latest from The RealReal check out their substack!

xo

ali

Just a note, while this newsletter is a partnership with The RealReal all product selections and ideas are my own!